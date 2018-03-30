Korean Scholarship for African and Latin American Students in Korea, 2018 -Apply Now

Applications are currently ongoing for Korean Scholarship for African and Latin American Students in Korea, 2018. The program is for students to pursue their undergraduate program in the Dongseo University.It seeks to to provide in-depth academic training and invaluable experience in Korea and nurture future leaders who will contribute to the development of global society and to the friendship between Korea and their home country.

Dongseo University (DSU) is a private research university in Busan, the second largest city of South Korea. Since 1992, through the Dongseo Educational Foundation.

Scholarship Type

This is a training programme available to undergraduate students.

Field of study:

Scholarship is awarded in the field of Material Science and Engineering.

Scholarship Benefits:

Benefits: round-trip air ticket, room and board, and health insurance

To be taken in(Country):

Korea

Scholarship Number :

20 undergraduate students from African and Latin America

Eligible Nationality:

Available for African and Latin American Undergraduate Students.

Eligibility:

To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

must be a citizen of an African and Latin American country

have enroll as an undergraduate student in the second to fourth year at a university/college in a Latin American country

Be fluent in English (TOEFL 530, IELTS 5.5 or equivalent level)

Currently study in an academic field such as Computer Engineering, Game Engineering or Digital Design

Be mentally and physically healthy

Have the ability and willingness to adapt to Korean culture and life in Korea

Application Deadline:

13th April 2018

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

Choose one of the institutions according to your major.

Submit all necessary documents to the application office of the chosen institution.

If you pass the document screening process, you will go for an interview which will be by either Skype or phone.

The institution will nominate students to NIIED, which will make the final decisions and announce the successful applicants for each university.

The Candidate will also need these Documents

Completed application form

Copy of your passport’s information page

Proof of enrollment at your current university/college

Original transcript from your current university

Self-introduction and research plan

Letter of recommendation from an academic source

You can begin the application by clicking on Scholarship Link

To access other opportunities, click South Korea Scholarships

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)