Fresh Jobs at Citadel Group of Schools (3 Positions) – Apply Now
Our Nursery and Primary school located at the Oko-oba, Agege area is urgently in need of qualified, experienced and committed teachers in the following subjects:
Head of school
Experienced Head of school in nursery/ primary with minimum of five years montessori experience and vast in a school rebranding system.Minimum qualification of BA/BED/BSCHostel Handlers
House master and mistress with five years experience in handling of school hostel. Must be God fearing and dependable.He /She must possess a minimum of OND qualification.
IT Personnel
Experienced IT personnel in networking,application software and hard ware usage, desk top publishing /graphic design / web design with social media application. Minimum qualification of OND/HND and ability to work with minimum supervision
How to Apply
Applicants should end CVs to schoolhrjobs@gmail.com
