Somotex Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Entry-level Sales Executive
Somotex Nigeria Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of cooling systems – air conditioners and refrigerators partnering with Midea of China, and Chest Freezers in relationship with Tamashi.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Executive
Job Description
We are in need of qualified candidates for Sales Executive opening in Kano
Selected applicants will be trained on knowledge and sale of Tyre’s and also how to develop new and potential customers.
Requirement
Applicants must be Entry Level/Fresh graduates with minimum of an OND qualification.
Salary
Salary is between N40,000 – N50,000
Application Closing Date
31st March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career@somotexnig.com using “Kano Fresher” as mail title.
