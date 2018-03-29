Somotex Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Entry-level Sales Executive

Somotex Nigeria Limited is a manufacturer and supplier of cooling systems – air conditioners and refrigerators partnering with Midea of China, and Chest Freezers in relationship with Tamashi.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Executive

Job Description

We are in need of qualified candidates for Sales Executive opening in Kano

Selected applicants will be trained on knowledge and sale of Tyre’s and also how to develop new and potential customers.

Requirement

Applicants must be Entry Level/Fresh graduates with minimum of an OND qualification.

Salary

Salary is between N40,000 – N50,000

Application Closing Date

31st March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: career@somotexnig.com using “Kano Fresher” as mail title.

