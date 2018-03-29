Job Recruitment at United Nations Population Fund (5 Positions) – Apply Now
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the leading UN organization in Reproductive Health and Population and Development, is recruiting personnel for the following acant positions below in Abuja:1. Programme Specialist, Gender/Gender-based Violence (GBV)
Deadline: 13th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
2. Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist – NOC
Deadline: 13th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
3. ICT Associate
Deadline: 13th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
4. Procurement Associate
Deadline: 10th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
5. Administrative/Finance Associate
Deadline: 13th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Follow Instructions Above to Apply
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Reply