Job Recruitment at United Nations Population Fund (5 Positions) – Apply Now

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the leading UN organization in Reproductive Health and Population and Development, is recruiting personnel for the following acant positions below in Abuja:1. Programme Specialist, Gender/Gender-based Violence (GBV)

Deadline: 13th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

2. Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist – NOC

Deadline: 13th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

3. ICT Associate

Deadline: 13th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

4. Procurement Associate

Deadline: 10th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

5. Administrative/Finance Associate

Deadline: 13th April, 2018.

Click Here To View Details

