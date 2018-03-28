New Job Recruitment at Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (5 Positions)
Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited, (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
1. Safety Advisor
Location: Lagos
2. Project Logistics Coordinator
Location: Unspecified
Deadline: 2nd April, 2018.
3. Construction Site Lead – EXPAT
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 29th March, 2018.
4. Logistics Advisor
Location: Lagos.
Deadline: 29th March, 2018.
5. Inventory Control Analyst
Location: Unspecified
Deadline: 2nd April, 2018.
