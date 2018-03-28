Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees – Apply Here

The Board of Directors of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, today approves the employment of over 3000 new employees for its new factory extension in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The first batch of new intake will see the employment of 1007 workers in April 2018. Based on the above, the following positions are needed for immediate employment.– Welding Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

– Automotive Painters- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

– Plasterers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

– Auto Electricians- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

– Mechanical Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

– Administration Officers-(HND, BSc)

– Account Officers- (HND, BSc)

– Public Relation Officers- (HND, BSc)

– Marketing Executives (OND, HND, BSc)

– Quality Control Officers- (HND, BSc)

Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae to recruit@innosonvehicles.com on or before Friday April 6th 2018.

State the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail.

