Stonewatch Consulting Limited Job Vacancy : Construction Workers

Stonewatch Consulting Limited is an indigenous company which began operations in 2015 and a duly incorporated company under the Nigerian Company and Allied Matters Act 1990. Stonewatch Consulting Limited is a comprehensive engineering firm with uncommon capabilities for planning, designing, executing construction projects, offering core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, as well as fire protection, architectural lighting technology, commissioning and sustainable consulting services.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Construction Worker

Job Description

We are looking for a competent Construction Worker to work on buildings, roads and other construction projects.

You will be the one to help the plans of architects and engineers come to life and become full and solid structures.

Experience in working on relevant projects and using equipment is essential.

You must have physical strength, endurance and work well with your hands.

Being good in collaboration and following instructions and safety rules, are also important.

Responsibilities

Assist tradesmen and machine operators in construction projects

Erect and break up scaffolding, ramps etc. with attention to safety

Unload and carry materials at construction sites

Use equipment to break old forms and structures

Use explosives to demolish structures according to instructions

Prepare and apply construction materials to build structures or fill gaps (e.g cement)

Smooth and level new concrete or other materials

Clean out site from debris and discarded material

Place traffic signals where appropriate

Requirements

Proven experience as construction worker

Experience in operating equipment like trench rammers, drills, pneumatic hammers etc.

Knowledge of mixing and pouring construction material (concrete, sand, grout etc.)

Knowledge of basic engineering and construction principles and methods

Able to work in a team

Able to read instructions and blueprints when needed

Very good knowledge of English (spoken and written)

Excellent balance and eye-hand coordination

High School Diploma/ OND/ HND Certificate holder.

Application Closing Date

27th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to: admin@stonewatchconsulting.com.ng

