Simeon’s Pivot Resources Job Vacancy : Safety Officer or HSE Officer – Apply Now

Simeon’s Pivot Resources – Our client, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Safety Officer or HSE Officer

Requirements

At least 5-6years experience
Proven competence in an engineering or construction company is an advantage
Must have certification in HSE
Must be willing to travel.

Remuneration
Very attractive.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: jobs@simeonspivot.com with position applied for as subject.

