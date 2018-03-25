Tarmac Executive Job at Downstream Petroleum Industry – Apply Now

As one of the flagship companies in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry, we require vibrant, resourceful and innovative individuals to strengthen our Sales and Audit teams in an expanding market Pan Nigeria in the position below:Job Title: Tarmac Executive

Duties and Responsibilities

Candidates will be responsible for planning and supervising all refueling activities in order to satisfactorily meet customers demand and also achieve sales target

Ensure quality of the products, safety of the company’s equipment and aircraft and guarantee that the company safety standards are met.

Qualification, Knowledge, Skills and Experience

Minimum of OND/NCE from recognized Educational Institutions.

He must have working knowledge of MS Suites.

Possession of a valid Nigerian Driver’s license is required. Experience in Aviation operations will be an added advantage.

The candidate must have ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written form and be a team player.

Not be more than 35 years of age.

Application Closing Date

3rd April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and application to: cvs2017@gmail.com Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted through their mail or by SMS to the telephone number provided.

