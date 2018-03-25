Business Development Executive (Oil and Gas) at MacTay Consulting – Apply Now

MacTay Consulting is a business management consulting, HR. MacTay Consulting, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Business Development Executive (Oil and Gas)



Summary

The MacTay Group is looking to recruit a Business Development Executives for its Oil and Gas subsidiary. Our Oil and Gas subsidiary currently does business in the Upstream procurement segment, manpower outsourcing aswell as downstream underground tank cleaning projects.

Job Description

The role involves working as part of a young, dynamic and highly talented team.

This role requires co-creating and implementation strategies as well as designing and delivering compelling presentations. Applicants must have a flair for business development, networking and strategy development.

The primary focus and objective will be to develop new buying centres in target oil and gas accounts.

Develop leads into opportunities and convert into new accounts

Leverage on knowledge of industry trends and client challenges to develop and deliver compelling value propositions.

Assist in the assessment, design, and development of technical bidding requirements.

Support the development of project proposals; employ data gathering techniques and analysis in order to present proposed solutions to clients

Manage client expectations throughout the sales cycle and closing process

Develop and manage a pipeline of qualified opportunities

Attend networking events and conferences both locally and internationally.

Qualifications

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in selling complex business solutions in an Oil and Gas business environment.

BSc Degree in related field. MBA is an addedd advantage

Comprehensive understanding of the Oil and Gas business environments, issues and current trends.

Qualified applicants must demonstrate a consistent ability to exceed sales targets

This is a “hunter” role and qualified candidates must provide examples of their ability to generate organic revenue growth via prospecting tools and techniques

Experience in building and maintaining relationships with senior executives within middle market companies

Excellent oral and written communication skills and outstanding presentation skills

Demonstrated commitment to stay abreast of industry trends across multiple business sectors

Ability to work in a fast-paced, competitive sales culture

Ability to travel extensively as required

High level of personal and professional integrity

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent time management skills.

Passion for:

Key Accounts Management

Networking

Relationship Management

Pitching for New Business.

Additional Information:

Problem Solving: Analytical thought needed to resolve issues in a variety of complex situations, without supervision.

Nature of Impact: Routinely impacts quality, timeliness of results and revenues.

Interpersonal Skills: Developed communication skills to exchange complex information.

Negotiation Skills: Negotiates aggressively internally and externally at high levels or with persons of influence frequently.

Presentation Skills: Ability to design and deliver compelling business presentations.

Application Closing Date

How to Apply

