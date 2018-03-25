Asset Integrity Engineer Job at Hobark International Limited – Apply Now

Hobark International Limited (HIL) is the parent company of the Hobark group operating in the oil and gas industry. The company was incorporated in 1998, starting as a staffing agency based in Port Harcourt. Currently we have offices in 4 countries with our head office in Lagos.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Asset Integrity Engineer



Req ID: 1318



Job Duties

Work collaboratively with the other departments and contractors such as Production, Facilities, Asset Management, SCM etc.

Identify and deliver improvements in efficiency of maintenance, integrity, engineering and related HSE processes/activities to optimize maintenance/operational life cycle costs in line with Company strategies and KPI’s

To plan, implement and co-ordinate Asset Integrity Management Systems, Corrosion Management & annual inspection programme of onshore & offshore assets liaising with Operations, Asset Management, HSE and Facilities

Develop application and fully implement risk and reliability management techniques, like RBI, RCM and IPF.

Provide Technical support for discipline engineering, relevant maintenance disciplines and projects, and manage change control. Maintain healthy and competent capability of Tasks

Develop where needed and implement risk based inspection programs to improve asset integrity with a strong focus on safety, cost containment and integrity

Develop asset integrity conditioning monitoring strategies and programs for loss containment purposes including corrosion monitoring and all issues, which have potential to impact asset integrity,

including equipment/hardware, process/procedures, operational business systems, verification/ assurance and personnel competences

Develop Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to track program performance and KPMI (Key Parameters for Mechanical Integrity) Program where applicable for the Business Area

Maximize fixed equipment uptime to optimize shutdowns and extend turnaround intervals in compliance to regulatory requirements and identify resources to support troubleshooting of fixed equipment recurrent problems and apply root case analysis (RCA) practices to equipment failure investigations

Support the implementation of production uptime programs including Preventive Maintenance (PM) and Predictive Maintenance (PdM)

Job Specifications

Education Qualification:

Engineering degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Corrosion or Metallurgy.

Professional Qualification:

Certified API Inspector in pressure Vessels (510) and piping 570 with knowledge in NDT (MPI/DPI/UT/RT) inspection, testing and data evaluations/Analysis.

Certified LEEA inspector, IRATA Certified. Knowledgeable in H&L Equipment handling (Cranes, Davits, CCUs, Winches etc.) in line with DPR guidelines and Factory Act. CAP 24-26.

Experience:

10+ years’ experience required in the oil & gas industry both offshore and onshore. Experience in West Africa is a plus

Primary Skills:

Asset Integrity Engineer, BSc, Engineering, EPC, Oil & Gas, Operations, Production

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

