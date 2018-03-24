Senior Software Engineer (Windows) -Apply Now

Senior Software Engineer (Windows)

Duo Security

Austin, TX, USA Full Time/Local

Engineering at Duo builds, maintains, and enhances the usability and design of our products and services. In addition to our core services, the team manages all back-end services, other applications and endpoint devices, and provides emergency response to keep our systems running.Duo is on a mission to end the era of passwords and democratize advanced security technologies to protect everyone, not just the Fortune 500s. We’re solving the biggest security challenge in the industry and want you to join us for the ride!

We’re a diverse crew of makers and builders, skaters and coders, filmmakers and DJs, teachers and students brought together by a shared belief in adding value to the world. This diversity allows us to bring an empathetic approach to solve some of the most complex global business and security challenges faced today.

What you’ll do…

As a Senior Software Engineer on our Endpoint Health team, you will help build the initial version of a Windows desktop application. This application helps people throughout the world keep their computers safe. This is a new product initiative with significant greenfield opportunities. You will face difficult challenges that require creative solutions and a broad array of technical skills. You will work with engineers, product management, product design, and beta customers to create value at a rapid pace.

Skills you have…

You have 5+ years of professional software engineering experience

You have developed GUI-based desktop applications for Windows in .NET or C++

You are knowledgeable in the area of PKI and computer security

You have a history of writing performant, maintainable, testable code

You are committed to quality and experienced with modern software testing practices

Even better…

You have developed software in Go

You have experience with Universal Windows Platform (UWP)

You have experience with auto-updaters like The Updater Framework (TUF) or Google Update/Omaha

3 Reasons why you should apply…

You’ve seen the news. Organizations are facing the threat of breach every day and you want to make a difference. You believe you can make a difference.

You work best in teams of high-performers focused on a common goal

You are happy when your end-users are happy and frustrated when they are frustrated.

This job may not be for you if…

You only code alone and aren’t willing to mentor and be mentored.

You lack a real passion for writing high-quality secure software that is backed by an equally mature approach to testing.

You stress under the ambiguity of a problem and default to others to provide you with the answers.

Your first instinct is to point out why something can’t be done rather than focusing on what the customer problem is.

You tire at the thought of a steady, deliberate pace in both a product and company.

