Promasidor Nigeria Job Vacancy : Officer – Electro-Mechanical Technician (Junior Staff Position) – Apply Now

Job Title: Officer – Electro-Mechanical Technician (Junior Staff Position)

Key Responsibilities

Ensure an effective maintenance of all electronic/mechanical components of the factory machines

Carry out preventive maintenance on all electronic panels

Repair and maintain all willet coding machines

Generate a daily report on all electrical/mechanical faults reported.

Ensure prompt attention to fault and as well as quick detection and correction of technical faults.

Ensure machines function well with specified minimum downtime

Ensure that the proper and standard operational procedures are strictly adhered to.

Ensure proper maintenance culture, safety of machineries and personnel, as well as good housekeeping.

Job Requirements

Education:

Minimum Trade Test 2/3 or HND in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Electronics/ Mechantronics

Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience with liquid product manufacturing.

Other Requirement:

Role requires moderate lifting.

Key Competency and Skills Requirements:

Ability to work within a team

Good technical skills

Good tolerance for routine

Ability to work under pressure

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

