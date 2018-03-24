Complete Parking Services Job Vacancy : Parking Lot Attendant

Complete Parking Services (CPS) Limited the leading professional parking company in the nation. We are also Independent Parking Advisors to companies and organizations who own, manage, control or operate off-street car parks. We provide Viability Assessments.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Parking Lot Attendant

Lagos

Reports To: Parking Supervisor and/or Operations Manager

Job Overview

Individual will be an integral part of the warm welcome and fond farewell process by greeting all customers.

Individual will assist the cashier and supervisor in directing customers into and throughout a parking lot or facility.

Individual will have some safety and loss prevention responsibilities.

Individual will learn and use aggressive hospitality concepts at all times.

Essential Job Functions

Must attend all continued training seminars and classes when called upon.

Must attend all meetings required by property and corporate office.

Must have a working knowledge of valet cashier/dispatch description.

Must adhere to associate-parking restrictions.

Must adhere to associate posting procedures.

Must follow all policies as outlined in CPS Employment Handbook.

Must perform at a high level in aggressive hospitality at all times.

Must observe oversize vehicle procedures.

Must observe handicap vehicle procedures.

Must introduce upset customer to manager or supervisor in a professional manner.

Must assist in lot checks by being observant for potential problems in the parking lot.

Must report all incidents and accidents no matter how minor to a manager or supervisor.

Must report all personal injuries suffered while working to a manager or supervisor.

Key Relationships:

All parking customers, property and parking associates

Standard Specifications:

Individual will remain in proper position as directed by the supervisor or Project Manager. Individual will be attentive to all customers and coworkers. Individual will perform in a professional manner at all times. Individual will observe all safety rules and regulations.

Qualifications

Essential:

ONLY High school graduate or OND Holders are expected to apply.

Ability to communicate effectively in English.

Ability to provide legible communications.

Familiarity of property operations and surroundings.

Desirable:

Willingness to work longer hours per day (i.e. upto 12hrs)

Ability to communicate in another Nigerian language

Skills

Essential:

Ability to smile, acknowledge, greet and extend a warm welcome to each and every customer.

Ability to enhance the well being of each customer to ensure a positive memorable parking experience.

Ability to provide high levels of customer service and demands the same from all associates.

Ability to maintain high standard of cleanliness of work area, personal appearance, organization, etc. and demand the same from associates.

Desirable:

Previous customer relations training

Physical Requirements Are:

Ability to sit or stand for longer periods of time (up to 10 or 12 hours, less break)

Ability to withstand extreme temperatures

Ability to use hands and arms in repeated motions (making change, punching clock, etc.)

Ability to repeatedly and aggressively flag cars into specific parking spaces



Application Closing Date

6th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

Notes

A review of this job description has excluded the marginal functions of the position that are incidental to the performance of fundamental job duties. All duties and requirements are essential job functions.

Please submit your resume for consideration in a PDF or Word format after completing the online employment application

Include details of any achievements, awards, hobbies or special skills that may help qualify you for this position. We are a dynamic, fast growing company where talent is recognized and rewarded.

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the associate occupying this position. Associate will be required to perform any other job-related duties as assigned by their supervisor including the corporate office.

This document does not create any employment

