The British Government New Job Alert! – Apply Now
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Corporate Services HR Officer
Ref Id: 04/18 LOS
Location: Lagos
Grade: A2 (L)
Type of Position: Permanent
Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)
Job Subcategory: HR
Start Date: 1st May 2018
Main Purpose of Job
- The Corporate Services HR Officer will work under the direct supervision of the Head of Corporate Services Lagos.
- The candidate will assist the Corporate Services Team in Lagos, effectively and efficiently managing day to day HR functions in line with the HR Operating Procedures.
- The Corporate Services HR Officer will be responsible and accountable for delivering high quality customer service as well as provide appropriate and swift administrative business support.
Roles and Responsibilities
- To collect detailed staff information from employees so payroll checks can be accurately calculated, distributed and deposited.
- Provide support for all other Corporate Services functions including supporting the Corporate Services Team to meet tasks as required.
- Willing to perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Corporate Services Managers or Heads of the department.
- To perform all duties according to the standards set out by Corporate Services Charter.
- Day to day HR administration of post HR Functions as defined in Regional Operating Procedures
- Meeting all payroll deadlines and delivery.
- Maintain third party relationships with our external service providers e.g. Health Management Organizations, Life Assurance Broker, Pension Fund Administration
- Signpost staff to Hub for response to HR enquires
- Organize logistics for HR related training events and induction days.
- Act as L&D champion at post.
- Keep track of spend on L&D budget. Hold Government Procurement Card to manage L&D spend where necessary
Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Microsoft office word and basic excel
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good organising skills
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Attention to detail and initiative
- Good customer service skills coupled with an ability to handle difficult customers
Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience
- Payroll experience
- Basic finance processes experience
- Events coordination experience
Language requirements:
- Language: English
- Level of language required: Excellent Spoken and Written
Required Competencies:
- Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace
Other Benefits and Conditions of Employment
Learning and development opportunities:
- Mandatory e-learning
- Access to job shadowing
- Access to L&D budget
Starting Monthly Salary
N438,934
Application Deadline 30th March, 2018.
Additional Information
- Applicants must be able to live and work in Nigeria.
- Please complete the application form in full as the information provided is used during screening.
- Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.
- The British High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.
- Employees recruited locally by the British High Commission in Lagos are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Nigeria.
- All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in the country of the vacancy with the correct visa/work permit status or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit.
- The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to:
- Obtain the relevant permit
- Pay fees for the permit
- Make arrangements to relocate
- Meet the costs to relocation
- The British High Commission does not sponsor visas/work permits except where it may be local practice to do so.
- Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount.
- Information about the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Competency Framework can be found on this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/civil-service-competency-framework Please note: AA=A1, AO=A2, EO=B3, HEO=C4, SEO=C5
- Reference checking and security clearances will be conducted on successful candidates.
