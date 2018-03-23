The British Government New Job Alert! – Apply Now

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Corporate Services HR Officer

Ref Id: 04/18 LOS

Location: Lagos

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Permanent

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Job Subcategory: HR

Start Date: 1st May 2018

Main Purpose of Job

The Corporate Services HR Officer will work under the direct supervision of the Head of Corporate Services Lagos.

The candidate will assist the Corporate Services Team in Lagos, effectively and efficiently managing day to day HR functions in line with the HR Operating Procedures.

The Corporate Services HR Officer will be responsible and accountable for delivering high quality customer service as well as provide appropriate and swift administrative business support.

Roles and Responsibilities

To collect detailed staff information from employees so payroll checks can be accurately calculated, distributed and deposited.

Provide support for all other Corporate Services functions including supporting the Corporate Services Team to meet tasks as required.

Willing to perform any other duties as may be assigned by the Corporate Services Managers or Heads of the department.

To perform all duties according to the standards set out by Corporate Services Charter.

Day to day HR administration of post HR Functions as defined in Regional Operating Procedures

Meeting all payroll deadlines and delivery.

Maintain third party relationships with our external service providers e.g. Health Management Organizations, Life Assurance Broker, Pension Fund Administration

Signpost staff to Hub for response to HR enquires

Organize logistics for HR related training events and induction days.

Act as L&D champion at post.

Keep track of spend on L&D budget. Hold Government Procurement Card to manage L&D spend where necessary

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Microsoft office word and basic excel

Ability to work under pressure

Good organising skills

Good oral and written communication skills

Attention to detail and initiative

Good customer service skills coupled with an ability to handle difficult customers

Desirable Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Payroll experience

Basic finance processes experience

Events coordination experience

Language requirements:

Language: English

Level of language required: Excellent Spoken and Written

Required Competencies:

Seeing the Big Picture, Leading and Communicating, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Other Benefits and Conditions of Employment

Learning and development opportunities:

Mandatory e-learning

Access to job shadowing

Access to L&D budget

Starting Monthly Salary

N438,934

Application Deadline 30th March, 2018.

Additional Information

Applicants must be able to live and work in Nigeria.

Please complete the application form in full as the information provided is used during screening.

Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.

The British High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.

Employees recruited locally by the British High Commission in Lagos are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Nigeria.

All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in the country of the vacancy with the correct visa/work permit status or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit.

The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to: Obtain the relevant permit Pay fees for the permit Make arrangements to relocate Meet the costs to relocation

The British High Commission does not sponsor visas/work permits except where it may be local practice to do so.

Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount.

Information about the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Competency Framework can be found on this link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/civil-service-competency-framework Please note: AA=A1, AO=A2, EO=B3, HEO=C4, SEO=C5

Reference checking and security clearances will be conducted on successful candidates.

APPLY HERE

