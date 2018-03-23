Financial Service Officer Wanted

Job Title Financial Service Officer

ICICI Bank – Greater Toronto Area, ON

The successful candidate will provide personalized service to customers, understand customer needs and offer enhanced products and services to generate business. This candidate will build and increase customer relationship value by cross-selling products and services based on customer needs. They will attend to new and existing customers and process transactions in an efficient and timely manner.The Financial Service Officer (FSO) will carry the business and revenue targets through management of the customer base and by generating new business from various channels including branch walk-ins and promotional activities outside of the branch

The FSO would have the following responsibilities:

Maximize Sales Revenue: Ensure achievement of weekly/monthly/annual business and revenue targets by managing existing relationships and acquiring new customers; Attend to new walk-in customers by promoting the Bank’s services and products and ensuring conversion; Plan and execute promotional and marketing activities to acquire new clients and deepen existing relationships.

Service Customers: Manage customer relationships by making regular calls to existing customers and welcome calls to new customers; Plan and execute in-branch customer satisfaction campaigns to ensure maintenance of quality customer service; Attend to and manage customers in an professional and orderly manner in the branch lobby for a better customer experience and quick service; Maintain a high level of knowledge about the Bank’s products and services to ensure that customers are provided with accurate information; Coordinate with the Customer Service Representatives to provide excellent service to customers; Take ownership of customer issues, initiate action, follow up with respective units and resolve the issue within the stipulated timeframe; keeping the customer informed during the process.

Process and Policy adherence: Process account opening applications and other required documentation within the guidelines and framework of the Bank’s policies; Process transactions efficiently and accurately while maintaining high service standards; Adhere to all Bank policies and procedures, corporate security policies, anti-crime procedures, regulatory guidelines, industry service standards and code of conduct; Update daily, monthly and annual sales MIS; Maintain records as per branch requirements and the Bank’s policies and standards.

Teamwork: Provide coaching and training on existing and new products to team members as required; Participate in any other activities to facilitate smooth operation of the branch or as assigned by the reporting authority; Share knowledge and experience with other team members and provide support as needed; Demonstrate a positive attitude, adaptability, flexibility, and punctuality.



QUALIFICATIONS

College or University Graduate

WORK EXPERIENCE

1+ years in the banking industry

SKILLS

Professional and positive attitude with the ability to deliver customer-focused service;

Experience in sales and/or business development with set targets;

Strong listening skills and patience to work with customers and understand their needs;

Ability to process financial and non-financial transactions;

Understanding of marketing concepts and the price mechanism of financial products;

Ability to operate and balance cash on a daily basis;

Energetic and able to adapt to a fast-paced environment where priorities change quickly;

Ability to multi-task.

To apply for this position, please forward your resume via email, stating the job title in the subject line, to careersca@icicibank.com .

ICICI Bank Canada is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Employment is contingent upon successful completion of a background investigation. No agencies please. No faxes please. Only those candidates considered qualified will be contacted. All other resumes will be kept on file for six months.