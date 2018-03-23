Erisco Foods Limited is Hiring [4 Positions] -Apply Now

Erisco Foods Limited is a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world.We require the services of qualified individuals to fill the position below:

Job Title: Head, Internal Audit

Location: Lagos

Key Responsibilities

Evaluates the system of internal controls to determine operational, business and financial risks.

Performs assigned audits within budgets by prioritizing audit work and allocating own time to high-risk areas.

Coordinates audit work with and directs other team members, and completes audit with a sense of urgency from planning to report issuance.

Identifies control weaknesses and related business exposures.

Rapidly develops an understanding of business operations and systems under review and creates clear supporting documentation.

Conducts thorough audit testing to validate that controls are operating.

Reviews audit work of other team members.

Professional working relationship with senior management.

Quickly learn and understand diverse business processes/systems, assess the adequacy of internal controls mitigating unacceptable business risks and develop an effective risk based audit approach.

Job Title: Sales and Marketing Executive

Location: Edo

Key Responsibilities

Serves customers by selling products; meeting customer needs

Service existing accounts, obtains orders and establishes new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlet or trade factor.

Adjust content of sales presentations by studying the type of sales outlet or trade factor.

Focuses sales efforts by studying existing and potential volume of dealers.

Submits orders by referring to price lists and product literature.

Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results report, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual territory analyses.

Monitoring competition by gathering current market place information on pricing products, new products, delivery schedules, merchandising techniques, etc.

Recommends changes in products, services and policy by evaluating results and competitive developments.

Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems, developing solutions; preparing reports, recommendations to management.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviving professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Provides historical records by maintaining records on area and customer sales.

Educational Qualifications & Experience Required

Work Experience – Minimum of 2 years quality experience selling FMCG products. Preferably candidates with experience in the sale of Food products

B.Sc in Business Administration or its equivalent

Willing to travel from time to time and to embark on working transfer as the case maybe.

Applicant must be resident in Edo State.

Job Title: Machine Operator

Location: Lagos

Educational Qualifications & Experience

OND in Engineering (Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical and Instrumentation) or Trade Test/ SSCE/WASCE

1-2 years’ experience in manufacturing company most especially in food and beverages.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and Resume as one attachment in MS Word or PDF format to: recruitment@eriscofoodsltd.com.ng indicating the position title as the subject of the mail.

Application Deadline 30th April, 2018.

