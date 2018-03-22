Sales Force Consulting Job Vacancy : Sales Representative

Sales Force Consulting – Our client, is a reputable Plastic Coolers Manufacturing company with their factory and headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State but with depots nationwide.

Due to current expansion in their operations, they urgently require the services of suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Sales Representative

Job Requirements

Preferred candidates who must be graduates should possess adequate experience in the sale of plastics

He/She must be knowledgeable in selling strategies and relationship management

He/She should possess exceptional communication skills and high energy levels.

Remuneration

Remuneration is highly competitive and accommodation may be provided on first come first served basis.

Application Closing Date

30th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send only their CV’s to: info@salesforceconsulting.com.ng The subject of the mail should be the desired position. Note: Candidates who meet these criteria and are ready to reside in Onitsha should apply.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)