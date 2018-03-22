IKEDC Job Vacancy : Procurement Officer – Apply Now

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Procurement Officer



Reporting To: Purchase / Tender Administration Supervisor



Role Purpose

Assist in procurement of high value materials, per the approval matrix; and equipment per central list of items

Responsibilities

Assist in procurement of high value materials per the approval matrix and equipment’s as per central list of items.

Prepare consolidated items of purchase for the Annual Material Plan

Prepare the tender notice to be issued in newspaper

Assist in conducting pre bid (techno-commercial) meeting/ clarifying and finalizing specification, time frames etc.

Arrange for core committee meeting for short listing bidders based on techno-commercial evaluation and thereafter for finalization of party after price evaluation

Perform vendor rating and follow up with vendor for delivery schedules

Undertake legal verification of contract document & settlement of disputes

Review the drawing submitted by the party, supervise inspection of material and take decision based on the inspection report together with the Head Procurement &Contracts

Prepare requisition for quantity procurement (Technical procurement to include critical maintenance materials for both Technical Services and Commercial – Cables, conductor, lines accessories, Overhead (33kV, 11kV & 0.415kV lines) and Underground (33kV, 11kV & 0.415kV cables) construction etc) for entire IE.

Monitor storing of materials in regional stores

Review monthly stock statements and take required action

Maintaining Stores management information system

Process the claims of the stolen assets (like transformers, conductors, breakers, etc)

Monitor materials/requirements movement from store to store and from manufacturing end to work site

Ensure timely realization of insurance claims from the insurance companies

Perform any other duties as requested by the Head Department of the company

Minimum Qualifications

B.Sc / HND in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or any other related field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a technical environment

Technical Competencies:

Electricity Industry Regulatory Knowledge

Procurement Management

Vendor Selection & Management

Safety and Health Compliance

Behavioral Competencies:

Communication and Interpersonal Relations

Supervisory/Managerial Skills

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Managing Resources

Business Focus

Application Closing Date

4th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

