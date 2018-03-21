SABmiller Plc Job Vacancy : Electrician, Packaging – Apply Here

SABMiller is in drinks business, bringing refreshment and sociability to millions of people all over the world who enjoy our drinks. We do business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities. We are passionate about brewing and have a long tradition of craftsmanship, making superb beer from high quality natural ingredients.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Electrician, Packaging



Reference Number: EP001

Duties and Responsibilities

Amongst other duties, the Electrician will:

Maintain a safe, healthy and risk free working environment

Partake in carrying out running repairs on plant and equipment, or support the Shift Artisans in carrying out repairs.

Install and maintain wiring, control and lightening system within Packaging

Trouble-shoot and Identify electrical problems with variety of testing devices.

Take part in maintenance planning meetings, contributing suggestions and clarifying work required

Carry out work during the planned maintenance window in accordance with the planned maintenance schedule issued by the planner and assist fellow team members in the execution of their tasks during planned maintenance windows

Carry out routine maintenance activities in accordance with the maintenance schedule

Requirements

The occupant of this position should possess:

Minimum – HND or B.Eng equivalent in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering

Must have at least 1-2yrs experience as a master electrician.

Must have worked on medium voltage (1000v-33 000v)

Must have experience in switching and access

Knowledge or experience of working in a production environment particularly in FMCG.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

