Ongoing Recruitment at The Nigerian Stock Exchange ( 9 Vacancies ) – Apply Now

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa's financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Manager, State-owned Enterprises Listings

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 6 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development

Division: Listings Business Division

Department: SOE Listings

Report to: Head – Domestic Primary Market Department

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018

Job Summary

This role supports the Head, State-Owned Enterprises Listings in improving the profitability of The Exchange's State owned enterprises by strengthening existing customer relationships, identifying new business opportunities and promoting NSE's products and service offerings.

He or she is expected to drive business activities at The Exchange and improvement in the sophistication of Nigeria financial system.

This role supports the Head, State-Owned Enterprises Listings in improving the profitability of The Exchange’s State owned enterprises by strengthening existing customer relationships, identifying new business opportunities and promoting NSE’s products and service offerings.

He or she is expected to drive business activities at The Exchange and improvement in the sophistication of Nigeria financial system.

Key Responsibilities

Grows revenue by developing and prospecting SOEs to list on The Exchange and expanding client relationships

Builds and maintain strategic partnerships with state-owned enterprises on behalf of The Exchange

Leverages on existing relationships in the public sector to bring in business for The Exchange

Develops a rapport with new State Enterprises and provide support that will continually improve the relationship

Oversees market research, customer insights and competitor analysis

Prepares and presents regular updates to the Head, State-Owned Enterprise on performance measures, customer and market statistics

Stays abreast of business and market developments that can impact the NSE’s business, product and sales strategy

Represents the company at marketing and networking events to spread awareness and build relationships as needed

Generates ideas for meeting performance target

Supports the collection of data for competitive analysis used for sales planning and forecasting

Report on sales, activity and performance as required

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in Sales, Business Development, Business Consulting and/or Account Management experience

Experience with the government/public sector is highly desirable

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Economics or Marketing

Thorough knowledge of the Stock Exchange and financial/capital markets.

Functional Competencies:

Business Acumen

Business Development

Client Relationship Management

Negotiation

Relationship Management

Sales

Behavioural Competencies:

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Leadership

Planning and Organizing

Special Assistant to the CEO

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Administration / Secretarial

Division: CEO

Department: Executive Office

Report to: Chief Executive Officer

Grade: Senior Manager – Principal Manager

Estimated Date Of Resumption: Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more.

It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The Special Assistant (SA) will provide executive support to the CEO of the Exchange.

The job holder will also be the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the Office of the CEO.

Key Responsibilities

Oversees a broad variety of administrative tasks for the CEO including: composing and preparing correspondence, arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas

Provides support for the CEO regarding advocacy with the Government (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary at the federal, state and local government levels) on various market friendly policies

Provides support in preparation for internal and external meetings; attend meetings and follow-up on meeting action points on behalf of the CEO (within and outside the country)

Provides members of the Executive Management team leverage in moving projects forward by assisting with information gathering, communicating with different parties, developing and monitoring plans, keeping track of responsibilities etc. Provides a bridge for smooth communication between the Office of the CEO and departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff

Drafts and disseminate correspondence including letters, memos and emails

Prepares briefings for meetings, conferences, press appearances, etc

Manages special projects assigned by the CEO

Maintains confidentiality on all work issues and opportunities

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Business Administration or a related field

Minimum of 10 years’ relevant experience in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Client Relationship Management

Conflict Management

Data Management

Documents/Records Management

Ethics Knowledge

Government & Media Relations

Information Management

Networking

Project Management

Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Building Trust

Collaboration

Decision Making

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Emotional Intelligence

Influence

Inter-Personal Relations

Leadership

Planning and Organizing

Result Oriented

Time Management

Analyst, State Owned Enterprise Listing

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 4 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Grade: Analyst – SOE

Department: SOE Listings

Division: Listings Business Division

Report to: Head – Domestic Primary Market Department

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018



Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more.

It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The role is responsible for prospecting for leads to privatize State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) and list them on The Exchange.

The incumbent will also be responsible for researches on SOEs – Federal, State and Local Government, identify key players and generates interest in NSE products and offerings, managing the portfolio of existing customers and expands the clientele base, etc.

Key Responsibilities

Researches on SOEs – Federal, State and Local Government, identify key players and generates interest in NSE products and offerings

Relays potential leads and prospects to the Manager, SOE Listing to manage the portfolio

Attends Business Development meetings, documents meeting minutes and drafts meeting agendas

Interacts and maintains relationships with prospective and existing State Owned Enterprises

Promotes and sells trading services and products to prospective SOEs

Performs preliminary due diligence on prospective customers to mitigate risk

Attends to customer queries by providing comprehensive solutions through fact gathering and needs analyses

Manages the portfolio of existing customers and expands the clientele base

Drafts materials and presentations for new business opportunities at marketing or networking events

Assists in the preparation of proposals to win prospective customers Reports on sales, activities and performance as required.

Requirements, Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Economics or related discipline

Understanding of the Stock Exchange and financial/capital markets

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint)

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in Sales, Business Development and/or Account Management experience.

Functional Competencies:

Capital Market Skill

Analytical Thinking

Business Development

Client Relationship Management

Negotiation

Behavioural Competencies

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Planning and Organizing

Team Lead, X-Academy

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Human Resources / HR

Division: CEO

Department: Human Resource Group

Report to: Chief Human Resource Officer

Grade: Manager – Senior Manager

Estimated Date Of Resumption: Monday, April 2, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. The X-Academy Team Lead (as a subject matter expert) will drive the overall strategy and end-to-end coordination of the X-Academy.

The individual will be responsible for the business operations of the Academy which will include developing and executing marketing plans, developing revenue generating courses, creating awareness for X-Academy programmes, meeting revenue targets of the Academy and establishing new affiliations for partnerships. In addition, the individual will be responsible for designing the learning, development and growth plans for employees and supporting the overall business strategy through various learning and development intervention initiatives of The Exchange including the Graduate Trainee Programme (GTP), Continuous Professional Development, etc. the incumbent will drive corporate and strategic HR priorities with regards to Leadership and Management development, functional competency and organisation wide improvements in Learning and Development etc., through the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of a range of effective development interventions.

The role will also have responsibility for the Exchange’s learning and development strategy, Learning Intervention Management, Instructional Design /Development, Competency Development and Management, Career Development, Graduate Trainee Programme, Internship Management, Research/Policy Development, Standard Operating Procedures, budgets and Managing risks associated with the X-Academy function.

The incumbent will develop, review and maintain policies, guidelines, and standard operating procedures guiding the X-Academy function as well as conduct regular research and liaising with professionals across various industries to ensure that the activities and initiatives of the X-Academy are in tune with leading global best practices, generate data and required analytics required for decision making.

Serving as the X-Academy Team Lead, this position reports to the Chief Human Resource Officer at the Corporate Headquarters.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement Learning and Development strategy and framework to guide the development and growth of employees

Partner with the Organization’s Management team to analyze, develop and implement HR development activities to support business needs and objectives in consultation with the OD team and other HR and organization wide stakeholders

Design organisation wide strategies and plans to meet learning and development needs, and manage training delivery, measurement and follow-up as necessary

Design training courses and programmes necessary to meet training needs, where applicable manage this activity via internal or external providers

Develop ad hoc curriculum relevant to critical business initiatives and other departmental / functional needs, and analyse learning evaluation data and metrics to diagnose gaps, identify opportunities and implement changes to ensure content is current, relevant and delivered in the most efficient and effective manner

Communicate and collaborate organisation-wide with key stakeholders to improve Human Resource capability and learning resources to deliver best practices, create effective learning solutions and leverage programs and existing resources throughout The Exchange

Work with business and function leaders at all levels in the organization to develop and implement courses and curriculums to meet on-going needs of employee groups based on analysis of needs and ensure program sustainability over time

Responsible for the delivery of developmental initiatives to staff, including training, coaching and the effective utilization and application of available online resources

Support the development of a robust overall HR strategy in support of corporate objectives whilst embedding a continuous improvement culture around HR service delivery

Maintain advisory/consultative relationships with subject-matter experts who can provide input to or deliver on Learning and Development initiatives

Drive learning and development strategies within the organisation in support of the organisation’s objectives and, working closely with Line Managers, TM and OD teams, and Head-HR to develop a learning intervention initiatives

Support The Exchange’s strategy by consulting, challenging, advising and educating business leaders on “best in class” learning and development practices

Conduct follow-up studies of all completed learning activities to evaluate and measure results; modify programs as needed; develop effective training materials utilizing a variety of mediums

Develop metrics, analytics and reporting based on programs and participants feedback that demonstrates results of learning activities delivered to the business, and ensure highly evolved data analysis & metrics process is in place for ongoing reporting to the organization

Gather and analyze data on pre- and post-training feedback/survey and prepare Learning and Development analytics for Management reports

Overall coordination of the X-Academy, ensuring the quality of programmes offered by the XAcademy meets the needs of target participants and globally acceptable standards

Responsible for promoting programmes offered by the Academy, and ensuring set targets on volume (number of programmes) and value (revenue) are achieved

Responsible for the X-Academy budget – preparing, overseeing, managing and tracking spend and revenue generation

Conduct quality assurance on all information (both internal & external) pertaining to the X-Academy and its programmes

Facilitate content development for instructor led sessions, podcasts, webinars and other e-learning platforms, etc

Responsible for managing X-Academy “risk review” wherein key features of X-Academy are itemized, risk mitigators and aggravators are identified, and a risk assessment is performed. Employ continual tracking of key risk indicators (KRIs), such as the allocation/utilization of the learning and development budget per employee, critical needs, “knowledge learning and unlearning process” etc and advise the Chief Human Resource Officer and management appropriately

Overall coordination and planning of The Exchange team bonding strategies/initiatives, employee retreats, town hall and divisional meetings, etc

Collaborate with the OD team in the implementation of the career development strategy, and connect the career development strategy with the HR Strategy and the Business Strategy

Lead and manage the development of different development programs for specific groups of employees and talents, and regularly assess the results of development programs

Collaborate with the OD team in leading strategic organization wide projects focused on the development of high potentials and leaders within the organization

Implement the organization wide Competency Framework and carry out assessments within adequate and specified timelines

Design a platform that enables The Exchange to apply various approaches to effective learning and development, including an approach to organizational wide mentoring and coaching – building our internal capability and ensuring that we build capacity

Oversee the planning, implementation and evaluation of The Exchange Graduate Trainee Program (GTP) and Continuous Development Programme (CDP)

Oversee the coordination and administration of all aspects of the GTP including planning, budgeting, organizing, leading, and controlling program activities by liaising with recruitment vendor, faculty members, training facilitators and other stakeholders as required

Plan the delivery of the overall CDP and its activities in accordance with the goals of the program Maintain effective relationships with vendors, consultants, etc. and Service Level Agreements and ensure compliance with terms of service

Generate revenue through fee earning courses/programmes of the X-Academy and rental of the Training Facility

Perform other HR related duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications And Experience

HND/ Bachelor Degree in Social Management Science disciplines, preferably in Human Resource Management

Membership of a professional body- CIPM,CIPD, NITAD, PMI, SHRM, etc. is an advantage

Minimum 7 years of progressively responsible experience in delivering learning and development functions, managing an Academy or HR generalist or specialist experience

Two years of project management experience

Experience of using a range of psychometric instruments for development purposes and coaching qualification, is desirable

Experience in Human Resources Transformation and organizational restructuring

Managing HR the function as a Strategic Business Partner, consideration and application of Global Best Practices.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Brand Management

Business Acumen

Client Relationship Management

Cost Management

Knowledge Management

Marketing

Marketing Research

Networking

People Management

Resource Management

Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Continuous Development

Decision Making

Delegation

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Influence

Time Management.

Market Data Auditor

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 – 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Division: Trading Business Division

Department: Market Services

Report to: Head-Market Services

Grade: Assistant Officer – Assistant Manager

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Market Data Auditor will be responsible for the execution of market data audits spanning The Exchange's diverse customer base to ensure market data policies are being adhered to.

The incumbent will also ensure The Exchange's market data is used in accordance with existing vendor and customer agreements.

The Market Data Auditor will be responsible for the execution of market data audits spanning The Exchange’s diverse customer base to ensure market data policies are being adhered to.

The incumbent will also ensure The Exchange’s market data is used in accordance with existing vendor and customer agreements.

Key Responsibilities

Coordinates the implementation of audit programs to ascertain and report on the degree of compliance with The Exchange’s approved market data policies and guidelines

Implements audit strategies and action plans to encourage a culture of transparency and accountability among the Exchange’s clientele

Conducts market data audits using best practice guidelines to identify discrepancies in end user entitlement and reporting processes

Assesses the design and operating effectiveness of established audit policies, processes and procedures, and communicates identified gaps to management with appropriate improvement suggestions

Ensures that internal stakeholder’s use of market data is compliant with the vendor agreements

Produces accurate and detailed audit analysis including discussion of deficiencies and recommendation of corrective actions

Advise on policy changes based on audit findings

Plans and conclude audits to ensure that individual and team targets are met

Initiates and co-ordinates cease and desist cases alongside the Legal Department of the Exchange

Communicates Market Data Commercials to auditees and ensures that clients are billed accordingly

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Economics or a related field with at least 3 -5 years’ industry experience

Professional membership /certification of Institute of Chartered Accountant Nigeria (ICAN)/ Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers ( CIS)/Information Technology Infrastructure Library(ITIL)

Strong working knowledge of conducting both onsite and remote audits

Experience in a financial services sector or capital market highly is desirable

Experience in vendor and third party application providers’ products and Market Data Systems management.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Audit Reporting

Business Acumen

Contract Management and Administration

Ethics Knowledge

Information Security

Project Management

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Data Scientist

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Division: CEO

Grade: Data Scientist

Department: Finance Group

Report to: Chief Financial Officer

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The Data Scientist will be responsible for sourcing, collating and analyzing The Exchange’s data to provide insights into consumer behaviours.

The incumbent will also research market trends so as to provide insights that will help The Exchange better engage customers and develop innovative offering, ultimately increasing profitability.

Key Responsibilities

Data mining using state-of-the-art methods

Creates meaningful data visualizations that communicate insights to create business impact

Explores datasets to inspire the generation of new ideas for business improvement

Analyses data to draw meaningful insights and translate same into actionable strategies

Leverages key competitor, consumer, and industry insights to create predictive analytical models which enable the organization better understand consumer behaviour and competitive positioning

Creates detailed analyses and reports to evaluate the success of initiatives and help identify areas of improvement

Leverages statistical analysis and modelling to identify feasible investment opportunities

Manages data appropriately to ensure that it is accessible for future use

Stays abreast of all relevant technologies and tools

Presents results to top management using different types of tools such as Tableau, PowerPoint, Excel, etc

Stays up to date with latest technology, techniques and methods

Requirements, Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Econometrics, Computer Science or related field

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant analytics and research experience

MSc. In relevant fields such as data Science, Data Analytics, Big Data etc. is an added advantage

Relevant certification such as ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library), CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional), MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) or CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Administrator) is required.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Business Acumen

Data Management

Database Administration

Desktop Engineering and Support

Presentation

Project Management

Software Engineering and Development

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Planning and Organizing.

Membership Officer

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Law / Legal

Division: CEO

Department: Council Secretariat Group

Report to: Head-Council Secretariat

Grade: Membership Officer

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Membership Officer is responsible for the day-to-day administration of The Exchange's membership Office.

The job holder will also provide administrative support to the Council Secretariat.

The Membership Officer is responsible for the day-to-day administration of The Exchange’s membership Office.

The job holder will also provide administrative support to the Council Secretariat.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for the maintenance and management of Members’ records, such as the register of Members, and addressing Members’ enquiries and correspondence. Responsible for updating the Membership Information System (MIS) to reflect any change in the Members’ information. Ensure that the Membership Information System (MIS) is up date and functional at all times.

Handles Member queries, track delays, and analyse trends/ patterns in member queries. Responsible for preparing regulatory reports with respect to Members’ information. Responsible for handling Member related enquires internally and externally (such as enforcement agencies etc.)

Assist with organizing and coordinating Member-related events such as the Annual General Meetings and ensures that Members are accredited and verified before access is granted to these events. Responsible for dispatching The Exchange’s annual report to Members

Responsible for the end to end process for the admission and exit/retirement of Members in line with The Exchange’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Companies and Alliance Matters Act and other relevant laws. Maintains an efficient filing (both manual and electronic) and indexing system for efficient storage and retrieval of Member related documents

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Law, Finance, Business Administration or related field

Strong knowledge of MS Office; Access, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Knowledge of Data Management & Analysis

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role.’

Functional Competencies:’

Presentation

Project Management

Record Keeping- Corporate Records

Relationship Management

Research and Analysis

Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Emotional Intelligence

Planning and Organizing

Head, Retail Investor Coverage

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 10 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Business Development

Division: Trading Business Division

Department: Retail Investor Coverage Department

Report to: Head-Market Services

Grade: Head, Retail Investor Cov

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018



Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. This role will run the Retail Investor Coverage Department.

The aim of this role is to catalyze the inclusion of the middle class in the capital market. It will drive financial literacy and inclusion programs, champion distribution of the Exchange’s products to domestic retail participants, and market the Exchange’s products through multiple channels to the retail market.

The Head, Retail Investor Coverage will work in strong partnership with financial inclusion organizations, financial advisers, brokers and Relationship Managers to provide comprehensive financial advice and solutions that enable clients meet their financial objectives and utilize the full breadth of The Exchange’s product platforms.

Key Responsibilities

Manages the retail order flow to both maximize profitability and ensure strong volume and value traded from the retail segment of the market

Assesses the investment risk of all transactions so as to ensure the delivery of seamless services to retail investors

Drives the financial performance of the team’s revenue and risk management goals by ensuring that brokers manage the end to end relationship with the retail investor from investment advisory, portfolio performance monitoring, file maintenance, business development and operational support dimensions

Leads investor education efforts to build capacity amongst retail investors

Establishes strong credibility with internal and external stakeholders (clients, colleagues, regulators, and service providers) based on sound judgment, accurate and timely information sharing

Partners with brokers, banks, telcos, clearing houses, etc. to increase the level of retail; participation in the market

Partners effectively with Brokers, Custodians, Clearing Houses, and other partners to identify cross-sell opportunities and deepen client relationships

Support brokers/ financial advisers in providing analysis of personal financial capacity and risk appetite of investors, and help with the identification of investment strengths and weaknesses to inform the investor about the appropriate deal structures, pricing and terms

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 10 years finance related experience, preferably in the capital markets or investment banking

Strong understanding of Capital Market regulations and portfolio management experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or finance related field

Membership/certification of Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers (CIS) or equivalent is added advantage.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Client Relationship Management

Negotiation

Portfolio Management

Project Management

Behavioural Competencies:

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Inter-Personal Relations

Leadership

Mutual Fund Business Manager

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 7 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Finance / Accounting / Audit

Division: Trading Business Division

Report to: Head-Market Services

Grade: Deputy Manager – Senior Manager

Department: Retail Investor Coverage Department

Estimated Date of Resumption: Monday, June 4, 2018

Job Summary

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) serves the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets.

The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more.

It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The Mutual Fund Business Manager is responsible for managing the portfolio of stocks, bonds and other assets.

The role manages and constructs investment portfolios of individual stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange traded funds.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for relationship, driving memo listing, serving as strategic partners to mutual funds to ensure distribution in Nigeria

Listing of mutual fund across all listing categories

Conducts research on competitive landscape and industry trends ensuring product offerings are competitive and align to customer’s investment strategies

Evaluates risks-both single stock and macro-economic-versus potential returns

Ensures targeted growth in business through the sales & business development strategies in line with broader regional / corporate directive

Makes investment recommendations, analyzes risk and returns payoff for each recommendation

Keeps up to date with economic and financial markets developments and all other areas that can affect investments, e.g. movements in the economies of relevant countries and other variables

Develops and grows key accounts

Ensures growth of business and surpasses periodical targets in terms of funds mobilized/new investor acquired. Conducts comprehensive review of client portfolios, including meeting with clients, lawyers and advisors to assess strategies based on objectives and risk profile, identify opportunities, and prepare customized asset allocation suggestions

Champion the use of collective investment schemes (mutual funds) by retail investors in Nigeria

Maintains relationship with mutual fund promoters and works with them to develop new product and drive market penetration.

Requirements, Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 7 years’ experience with two years in a leadership role

Experience in a financial services sector is highly desirable, ideally in an Exchange. Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Accounting or any related discipline

Understanding of Capital Market regulations and portfolio management experience

Relevant professional certifications e.g. Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers (CIS) etc.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Business Acumen

Client Relationship Management

Negotiation

Portfolio Management

Presentation

Relationship Management

Research and Analysis

Sales

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Leadership

