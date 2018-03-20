Account Officer (Warehouse & Logistics) Job at Human Edge Limited – Apply Now
Human Edge Limited – Our client, a leading provider of maritime services, is currently recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:Job Title: Account Officer (Warehouse & Logistics)
Ref: SML/218/AWLO
Reporting to: The Accounts Manager
The Role
You will be responsible for:
Maintaining the petty cash fund and submits a daily reconciliation statement of the fund, which must be endorsed by the Accounts Manager and approved by the Director, Legal
Liaising with warehouse staff and reconciling all warehouse stock reports on a weekly basis with copies of the relevant customer stock releases, warehouse GRNs and Waybills issued for the period
Carrying out a physical stock reconciliation and audit at the warehouse and preparation of a detailed report on such audit
Coordinating on a daily basis the various reports of all goods under collateral management, and preparing the stock reports of same on a weekly basis
Requirements
HND or B.Sc in Accounting
Prior experience in a similar role is not necessary, but will be an added advantage
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
Ability to manage time and projects efficiently
Computer literate, preferably with hands-on experience in the use of SAGE Accounting Software
Ability to work under pressure, while remaining flexible, proactive and efficient
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Apply Here : Interested and qualified candidates should send a comprehensive Résumé to: recruitment@heworld.com quoting the applicable “Job Reference” as the subject of the mail.
