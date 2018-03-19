Technical Account Executive Job – Apply

Summary

Description

SingleComm is looking for a talented Account Executive to join our growing team in Richmond, VA. The ideal candidate will have experience working in contact center operations and SaaS (Software as a Service) technology platforms. Daily activities include on-boarding new clients, platform training, promoting feature enhancements and growing client usage.

About the Job:

Embrace training and educating clients on platform usage.

Enjoy thinking creatively to solve customer issues.

Ability to decipher complex engineering solutions and communicate requirements to engineering staff.

Knowledge of telecom practices such as RespOrg and porting numbers to/from platform.

Manage new campaign deployments; includes reviewing client requirements, acquiring campaign assets, and project managing tickets thru go live.

Maintain and grow client relationships thru daily and weekly touch points.

Identify and develop upsell/cross sell opportunities for the SingleComm solution portfolio.

Build deep customer relationships

Become “trusted advisor” to each of our clients.

Requirements:

To apply for the role of Account Executive, you should have some or all of the following:

1-3 years of client-facing account management and/or project management, ideally at a SaaS product or contact center company.

Knowledge of contact centers, IVRs, Cloud Routing and ACD.

Proven success with campaign execution.

Experience managing multiple projects at once under tight deadlines.

Experience growing strong client relationships that show comprehensive understanding of business needs.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to quickly establish respect and trust.

Exceptional project management skills, with strong performance in planning, setting expectations and meeting commitments.

High energy; highly productive with strong self-starter initiative.

Ability to work with cross-functional teams and interact with senior executives.

Thrives in a fast paced, evolving environment.

A problem solver that gets stuff done.

About Us:

SingleComm is a venture funded startup located in Richmond Virginia and New York City. We are building a SaaS platform that will change the way contact center businesses communicate with their customers. Businesses use our platform to make and take calls and other forms of communication, as well as to organize those interactions through dynamic scripting and workflows. Our platform is built to scale and uses dynamic real-time communication technologies including WebRTC.