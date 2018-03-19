PHP Developer Job – Apply Here

Summary

Description

SingleComm is looking for a talented PHP Developer to join our growing team in Richmond, VA. The ideal candidate writes clean, fast PHP code to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the code-base of our products in meaningful ways. As part of the product development team, you will develop client-specific modules that allow transaction data to be manipulated and delivered from our platform to clients and third parties. You will build software that allows data to flow between systems and endpoints.

About the Job:

Develop back-end components, connect those applications to other (often 3 rd party) web services, develop and integrate plugins for popular frameworks.

Integration of user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with backend systems.

Troubleshoot, test, and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality.

You will build efficient, testable and reusable code.

Tech Stack:

Our tech stack is selected to support huge volumes of communication sessions while providing a clean user experience to administrators and agents.

PHP, NodeJS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Ansible, AngularJS, Amazon Web Services, Free SWITCH, WebRTC

Requirements:

To apply for the role of Software Engineer, you should have some or all of the following:

A Bachelors degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering, or equivalent experience.

Proven software development experience in PHP.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Experience with traditional databases, such as MySQL, Postgres, etc.

Bonus Points:

Show us your code – share your Github username or other projects.

About Us:

SingleComm is a venture funded startup located in Richmond Virginia and New York City. We are building a SaaS platform that will change the way contact center businesses communicate with their customers. Businesses use our platform to make and take calls and other forms of communication, as well as to organize those interactions through dynamic scripting and workflows. Our platform is built to scale and uses dynamic real-time communication technologies including WebRTC.