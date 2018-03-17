Wild Fund Scholarships for International Students at University of York in UK, 2018-Apply Now

The Department of Chemistry is pleased to offer scholarships to postgraduate research students to start a Ph.D., MPhil or MSc by Research degree between October 2018 and September 2019.

There are a variety of different scholarships available, mainly aimed at supporting students from other European Union countries and overseas.

The University of York is a collegiate plate glass research university located in the city of York, England. Established in 1963, the campus university has expanded to more than thirty departments and centers, covering a wide range of subjects.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: April 30, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to study for Ph.D., MPhil or MSc by research in Chemistry at the University of York.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in Chemistry.

Scholarship Award:

Overseas EU Wild Platinum Scholarship Full tuition fees for the duration of study* Full tuition fees + £6,000 per year towards living costs for the duration of study* Wild Gold Scholarship 50% reduction in tuition fees for the duration of study* Full tuition fees for the duration of study* Wild Prize £2,000 for those from the UK, EU or overseas who plan to fund their own studies – to be paid in Year 1

* Continued payment of scholarships is subject to satisfactory progress.

Nationality: UK, EU or Overseas students

Number of Scholarships: This fund has supported over 60 students since it was established in 2006.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: UK, EU or Overseas students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

Applications for Wild Platinum and Gold Scholarships are invited from applicants who are domiciled or a national of any country outside of the UK (including other EU countries). Wild Prize Scholarships are open to those of any nationality including British.

You should have already applied to study for Ph.D., MPhil or MSc by research in Chemistry at the University of York.

Scholarships will be awarded on academic merit, country of origin, expressed financial need and departmental strategy.

You will need to take up your place on your programme between October 2018 and September 2019

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

If you have not already done so, you should submit an online application for the programme you wish to study

Contact the member of staff you wish to be your supervisor

Complete an Application form for Wild Fund Scholarship

You can apply for any of the scholarships for which you are eligible. However, the panel may choose to offer you a scholarship of a lower value.

Submit your Wild Fund Application Form to chemgrad-at-york.ac.uk by 12:00 GMT on Monday 30 April 2018

