UEA Booker Prize Foundation Scholarship in UK, 2018 -Apply Here

The UEA Booker Prize Foundation Scholarship is awarded to a Postgraduate student within the School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing to enable them to study on the MA Creative Writing (Prose Fiction) course.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is a public research university in Norwich, England. Established in 1963 on a 320 acres (130 hectares) campus west of the city centre, the university has four faculties and 26 schools of study.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: May 15, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to study on the MA Creative Writing (Prose Fiction) course.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of Creative Writing.

Scholarship Award: Up to £25,000 to include tuition fees, a stipend and one economy return flight fare if the recipient is traveling from overseas

Number of Scholarships: Only one scholarship is available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Home, EU and International students are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements:

Level: Postgraduate

Fees: Home, EU or International

School: Literature, Drama and Creative Writing

Course: MA or MFA Creative Writing (Prose Fiction)

Residency: A commonwealth country (including the UK, Republic of Ireland and Zimbabwe)

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

