Sales Engineer Job at Smartflow Technologies Limited – Apply here
Smartflow Technologies Limited is Nigeria’s foremost Flow and Level Automation company, delivering premium and yet cost-effective solutions to clients with unparalleled professionalism and skill. In addition to being an engineering focused organization, Smartflow Technologies is involved in the supply, installation and support of fuelling systems and equipment, including but not limited to Pumps and Dispensers.Sales Engineer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical
Job Description
Prepare and deliver technical presentations explaining products or services to customers and prospective customers.
Confer with customers and engineers to assess equipment needs and to determine system requirements.
Collaborate with sales teams to understand customer requirements and provide sales support.
Provides product, service, or equipment technical and engineering information by answering questions and requests.
Prepares sales engineering reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing sales information and engineering and application trends.
Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region
Travelling to visit potential clients
Establishing new, and maintaining existing, relationships with customers
Managing and interpreting customer requirements
Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs
Administering client accounts
Meeting regular sales targets
Recording and maintaining client contact data
Co-ordinating sales projects
Supporting marketing by attending trade shows, conferences and other marketing events
Making technical presentations and demonstrating how a product will meet client needs
Providing pre-sales technical assistance and product education
Liaising with other members of the sales team and other technical experts
Solving client problems
Helping in the design of custom-made products
Providing training and producing support material for the sales team.
Requirements
A strong understanding of water management system and fuel pump solution
Team work and excellent problem solving
Solid technical background
Candidate must possess a minimum of 2 years’ working experience in sales
HND/Degree in Mechanical /Chemical/Electrical or science related course.
Excellent attention to details
Existing knowledge of Automation, Fuel Pump, Water Management
Strong organizational and planning skills, with capability to manage own workload
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@smartflowtech.com
