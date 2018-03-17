Sales Engineer Job at Smartflow Technologies Limited – Apply here

Smartflow Technologies Limited is Nigeria’s foremost Flow and Level Automation company, delivering premium and yet cost-effective solutions to clients with unparalleled professionalism and skill. In addition to being an engineering focused organization, Smartflow Technologies is involved in the supply, installation and support of fuelling systems and equipment, including but not limited to Pumps and Dispensers.Sales Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Job Description

Prepare and deliver technical presentations explaining products or services to customers and prospective customers.

Confer with customers and engineers to assess equipment needs and to determine system requirements.

Collaborate with sales teams to understand customer requirements and provide sales support.

Provides product, service, or equipment technical and engineering information by answering questions and requests.

Prepares sales engineering reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing sales information and engineering and application trends.

Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region

Travelling to visit potential clients

Establishing new, and maintaining existing, relationships with customers

Managing and interpreting customer requirements

Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs

Administering client accounts

Meeting regular sales targets

Recording and maintaining client contact data

Co-ordinating sales projects

Supporting marketing by attending trade shows, conferences and other marketing events

Making technical presentations and demonstrating how a product will meet client needs

Providing pre-sales technical assistance and product education

Liaising with other members of the sales team and other technical experts

Solving client problems

Helping in the design of custom-made products

Providing training and producing support material for the sales team.

Requirements

A strong understanding of water management system and fuel pump solution

Team work and excellent problem solving

Solid technical background

Candidate must possess a minimum of 2 years’ working experience in sales

HND/Degree in Mechanical /Chemical/Electrical or science related course.

Excellent attention to details

Existing knowledge of Automation, Fuel Pump, Water Management

Strong organizational and planning skills, with capability to manage own workload

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Applications and CV’s to: careers@smartflowtech.com

