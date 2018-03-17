Pathway Scholarships for International Students at Aspire Institute in Australia, 2018

The Aspire Institute is offering Academic University Pathway Scholarships for two courses University Pathway Diploma – Business Management as well as Australian Foundation Program to study in Sydney, Australia. This scholarship is offered in February, May, and September intakes each year. Applicants must have an unconditional offer to be eligible.

Aspire Institute is owned, governed and operated by the prestigious International College of Management, Sydney Pty Ltd. Aspire offers higher education pathways, in partnership with distinguished Australian universities and colleges. We offer a range of non-award and undergraduate pathway programs articulating to a number of bachelor degrees.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: May 4, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Foundation and Diploma programme.

Scholarship Award: ­University Pathway Diploma – Business Management: This scholarship awards a tuition waiver to the value of up to $14,175 and includes a three-month business internship at one of our industry partners in Sydney.

Australian Foundation Program: A tuition waiver to the value of up to $9,425.

Nationality: International students are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Scholarship can be taken in Australia

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for this scholarship you must meet the following requirements:

­University Pathway Diploma – Business Management

Applications are now open to new international students commencing their studies in May 2018. This scholarship awards a tuition waiver to the value of up to $14,175 and includes a three-month business internship at one of our industry partners in Sydney.

Australian Foundation Program

The application is now open to new international students commencing their studies in May 2018 and awards a tuition waiver to the value of up to $9,425.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: The mode of application is online.

Application Stages

Stage 1: Fill out the scholarship form on this page.

Stage 2: Aspire will email you with the entry requirements and full application process

Stage 2: Essay and supporting documents submission

Stage 3: Interview 1

Stage 4: Interview 2

Stage 5: Scholarship awarded to successful applicants

Finalists will be selected on the following 3-step application process (This will sent to you once you have fill out the form on this page):

English requirements (International scholarships only).

2. Academic requirements

3. Essay submission

4. Interview – Finalists will be contacted to arrange an interview either by phone, video call or in person.

