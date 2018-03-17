Nursing and Midwifery Office Fellowships and Grants in Australia, 2018
Applications are open for the second round of the Nursing and Midwifery Office’s fellowships and grants.
WA Health is Western Australia’s public health system. With a State spanning over 2.5 million square kilometres, it is the largest area in the world covered by a single health authority.
The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.
Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: April 9, 2019
Course Level: Fellowships are available for pursuing research programme.
Study Subject: Fellowships are awarded in the field of Nursing.
Scholarship Award: Fellowships worth up to $20,000
Number of Scholarships: Not Known
Scholarship can be taken in Australia
Eligibility for the Scholarship:
Eligible Countries: Citizens of Australia are eligible to apply.
Entrance Requirements: Fellowships, worth up to $20,000, are available in the following areas:
Aboriginal Health Fellowship – to support individual researchers or a team whose research will translate into positive outcomes in Aboriginal nursing, midwifery and health in Western Australia.
Advancing the Midwifery Profession – to promote research or practice improvement into clinical and contemporary midwifery practice
Advancing the Nursing Profession – to promote research or practice improvement into clinical and contemporary nursing care
Nursing and Midwifery Leadership – to promote and enhance leadership development opportunities.
Health Service Innovation – to promote research or practice improvement projects that demonstrate improved outcomes for patients, staff or an organisation through innovation.
English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.
Application Procedure:
How to Apply:
The mode of applying is online.
Leave a Reply