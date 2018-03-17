Master of Arts Development Studies Scholarships in Netherlands, 2018 – Apply Now

The OAS General Secretariat (GS/OAS) is inviting applications for Master of Arts Development Studies Scholarships to study in the Netherlands. It offers 60% to 50% reduction of tuition fees to the top-ranked selected candidates.

The aim of the scholarship is to give financial support to the students of OAS member states.

The Organization of American States is the world’s oldest regional organization, dating back to the First International Conference of American States, held in Washington, D.C., from October 1889 to April 1890.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: June 15, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are available to pursue Master of Arts in Development Studies with a major in the following areas: Agrarian, Food, and Environmental Studies; Economics of Development; Governance and Development Policy; Human Rights, Gender and Conflict Studies: Social Justice Perspectives; Social Policy for Development.

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given

Scholarship can be taken in Hague, Netherlands

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Applicants of Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica (Commonwealth of) Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana. Haití, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Nevis Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Bahamas (Commonwealth of) The Bahamas (Commonwealth of), Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Venezuela (the Bolivarian Republic of) and the USA can apply for the scholarship.

Entrance Requirements: To be considered for this scholarship opportunity, an applicant must:

Provide an unconditional admission letter from ISS;

o This scholarship opportunity is open to new applicants as well as current students at ISS who are from an OAS member state and are not an OAS-ISS scholarship recipient. Submit a complete scholarship application with all required supporting documents; and

Be a citizen and/or permanent legal resident of any OAS member state.

o Applicants from Argentina must fill out a required form through the following link; http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2018/NOTA-SOLICITUD-DGCIN-2017.doc and send it to the National Liaison Office (ONE) in Argentina.

The following applicants are ineligible:

? Current OAS scholarship recipients;

? GS/OAS staff and their immediate relatives or GS/OAS consultants; and

? OAS Permanent officials and their immediate relatives.

English Language Requirements: Proof of English Proficiency, if applicable –students whose native language is not English will be required to submit one of the following as proof of English proficiency:

A copy of an official transcript verifying completion of studies in an English speaking university in the last five years;

A test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) with a score of 570 or higher for the paper-based test, 230 for computer-based test, or an internet-based TOEFL (IBT) score of at least 89;

IELTS 6.5, or the equivalent

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: To apply for an OAS – ISS scholarship, applicants must fill out the OAS online scholarship application form and attach ALL required supporting documentation. The list of required documentation can be found through the link below.

All the required documents must be combined into one (1) single PDF file (no larger than 5MB). If the file is larger than 5MB, you will be unable to submit the online form. The application system does not allow for more than one document to be uploaded. Do not include any additional documents besides those indicated.

