International Scholarships at York St John University in UK, 2018 -Apply Now

For 2018 entry, York St John University is offering scholarships for international students (Non-EU) to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

The York St John University is a public university located on a large urban campus in York, England. It achieved university status in 2006.

The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: May 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: For 2018 entry, a £1000 fee reduction will be offer to International Students (Non EU) for undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: International Students (Non EU) are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: In order to qualify for this fee reduction, applicants must have applied for their course, been accepted and pay their deposit by 31st May 2018 for a September start. This offer is open to students who are assessed as ‘Overseas’ for fee purposes. This offer does not apply to applicants for courses in partnership with the i2i academy.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply:

The mode of applying is online.

Scholarship Link

