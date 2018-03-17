Alan Fletcher Scholarship at University of the Arts London in UK, 2018 -Apply Here

The University of the Arts London is inviting applications for Alan Fletcher Scholarship. The scholarship is available to one Home or EU student accepted on the two-year MA Graphic Communication Design (formerly MA Communication Design) course at Central Saint Martins, commencing October 2018.

University of the Arts London is a large university based in London, England. It specialises in art, design, fashion and the performing arts. It is a collegiate university; a federation of six world-renowned colleges: Camberwell College of Arts, Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, the London College of Communication, the London College of Fashion and Wimbledon College of Arts.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: July 6, 2018

Course Level: Scholarship is available for two-year MA Graphic Communication Design (formerly MA Communication Design) course at Central Saint Martins.

Study Subject: Graphic Communication Design

Scholarship Award: The Scholarship will cover full-fees for the two-year course, as well as provide £20,000 towards maintenance (£10,000 per annum).

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Home and EU students are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: To be eligible for The Alan Fletcher Scholarship students must be

Be classified as a Home or EU student for fee purposes and

Have accepted a place on the two-year MA Graphic Communication Design course at Central Saint Martins, commencing October 2018.

English Language Requirements: If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

In addition to the online application form, you will need to send the following supplementary material:

An electronic portfolio sent via Dropbox via email containing 1 PDF document, which should be an example of what you consider to be your best work for the Selection Panel to review, and must include:

Title page with your name and course title

Introductory page of no more than 500 words explaining your work

Up to 15 pages of images with each image numbered and clearly labelled and annotated as appropriate.

A copy of your most up to date Curriculum Vitae (CV)

An academic or professional reference

Household income evidence (please see online application form for more information)

Evidence of financial hardship (if applicable)

Evidence of medical condition (where appropriate)

How to Apply:

Applications must be made online. Students will need to fill in an online application form.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)