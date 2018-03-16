Front Desk Manager Job at Reactor Beverages Limited

Reactor Beverages Limited is a Nigerian company that manufactures natural healthy non-alcoholic functional beverages. We produce quality beverages using the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards. We are committed to excellence and quality service delivery to our customers and consumers.

We wish to build and sustain a reputation of excellence in manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales processes. We intend to be a reference point in the beverage industry in Nigeria, through innovative products.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Front Desk Manager

Job Brief

We are looking for a Front desk manager to manage our reception area. You will act as the ‘face’ of our company and ensure visitors receive a heartwarming welcome.

You will also coordinate all front desk activities, including calls, reservations and guest’s services.

As a Front office manager, you should combine a pleasant personality with a dynamic professional attitude to supervise and lead our team.

Our ideal candidate can deal efficiently with complaints and has a solid customer service approach.

Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our front desk provides professional and friendly service to our customers.

Responsibilities

Ensure front desk is tidy and has all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and informative leaflets)

Train, supervise and support office staff, including receptionists, security guards and call center agents

Schedule shifts

Ensure timely and accurate customer service

Handle complaints and specific customers requests

Troubleshoot emergencies

Monitor stock and order office supplies

Ensure proper mail distribution

Prepare and monitor office budget

Keep updated records of office expenses and costs

Ensure company’s policies and security requirements are met

Requirements

Proven work experience as a Front desk manager or Reception manager

Hands on experience with office machines (e.g. fax machines and printers)

Thorough knowledge of customer service, office management and basic bookkeeping procedures

Proficiency in English (oral and written)

Solid knowledge of MS Office, particularly Excel and Word

Excellent communication and people skills

Good organizational and multitasking abilities

Problem-solving skills

HND in any related field; additional certification is a plus

Remuneration

Very attractive

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and Cover letter to: careers@reactorbeveragesltd.com.ng

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)