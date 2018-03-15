Latest Recruitment at Downtown Royal Hotel (17 Positions) – Apply Now

Downtown Royal Hotel – Our philosophy has been to stay true to the spirit with new era of hospitality and providing high-quality services.

With our exceptional amenities, Downtown Royal Hotel meets the needs of every guest, while our friendly and professional staff guarantees nice service.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Lagos State:Hotel Supervisor

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

House keeper

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Driver

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Storekeeper

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Barman/Waiter & Waitress

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Chef/Cook

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Kitchen Assistant

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Laundry Man

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Maintenance/Electrical Technician

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Air-conditioner Technician

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Hotel Manager

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Hotel Consultant

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Hotel Marketer

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Admin Officer

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

F & B Supervisor

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Hotel Accountant

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Receptionist

Requirement

Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.

Application Deadline

27th March, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application Letters and Curriculum Vitae to: ddtrjobs@yahoo.com

