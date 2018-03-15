Latest Recruitment at Downtown Royal Hotel (17 Positions) – Apply Now
Downtown Royal Hotel – Our philosophy has been to stay true to the spirit with new era of hospitality and providing high-quality services.
With our exceptional amenities, Downtown Royal Hotel meets the needs of every guest, while our friendly and professional staff guarantees nice service.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Lagos State:Hotel Supervisor
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
House keeper
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Driver
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Storekeeper
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Barman/Waiter & Waitress
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Chef/Cook
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Kitchen Assistant
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Laundry Man
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Maintenance/Electrical Technician
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Air-conditioner Technician
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Hotel Manager
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Hotel Consultant
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Hotel Marketer
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Admin Officer
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
F & B Supervisor
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Hotel Accountant
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Receptionist
Requirement
Candidates should have 4 years or more experience in a similar position within the Hospitality Industry.
Application Deadline
27th March, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application Letters and Curriculum Vitae to: ddtrjobs@yahoo.com
Leave a Reply