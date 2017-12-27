Watch Romantic Moment As Adekunle Gold Go Down On His Knees For Simi @ One Night Stand – VIDEO

244OgeKweFoli153

It was a night of undiluted good music from alternative singer, Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element as the singer held his first concert in Nigeria.

Mr Gold who was dressed in four different exotic attires thrilled his fans who came with high expectations to his show ‘One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold.One of the highlights of the show was during his performance with rumoured girlfriend Simi (of course it was a highly romantic one), Mr Gold knelt down in front of Simi and deceived fans into thinking it was a proposal. Not really.

Oh well… Fans are still hoping something can still be done within the remaining three days left in 2017.

