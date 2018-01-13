I Made Half A Billion Naira From My #30BillionConcert, Davido Boasts – Could This Be True?
You Say? Davido took to his Instagram Page today to let us know how much he made alongside his Team at his #30BillionConcert that was held at Eko Hotel & Suites on December 27th, 2017 According to his Snapchat post,
Confusion As Strange Piece Of Tomato Is Found In Mile 12 Market Lagos – Photos
A rather shocking piece of tomato that had the face of human has been spotted in mile 12 market in Lagos. The tomato was said to have generated a lot of confusion as people were scared to touch it because
Checkout New Music by Olamide – Science Student
Olamide drops the first official single of the year 2018, this might just be a good start of the year for the music fans. YBNL boys come together on this one Young John x BBanks co-produced this record titled –
Dancehall Singer, Victoria Kimani Dazzles In Sheer African Print
Kenyan dancehall star, Victoria Kimani slays in her recent shoot in a stunning see through African print gown. The s**exy popstar had nothing underne#th, reve@ling a little too much for the camera.
Davido’s Crew Member Arrested For Beating Airport Staff
Activities were temporarily halted yesterday at the arrival section of the Lagos airport, following the unruly behaviour of some aides of Davido. According to Saharareporters, one of Davido’s aides, simply identified as Kayode, became upset and beat up an official
35-Year-Old Engineer Who Was Nearly Evicted By Landlady Wins N20 Million Lottery
A 35-year-old Engineer from Edo State identified as Mr. Sidney Osahon, who won the ‘Give ‘n’ Take N20 million’ National Jackpot Bonanza said, his landlady almost ejected his family hours before he won the lottery. According to Vanguard, Osahon, who
Mary J. Blige Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
American Super star singer Mary J. Blige has been having an eventful week after attending the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday. And the singer-turned-actress was spotted all smiles as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on
Nigerian Man Who Posted A Wife Advert & Instructed Their Wedding Would Be In 6 Days Finds ONE
A Nigerian man, Chidimma Amedu who posted an advert on Facebook on the 30th of December, 2017 saying he needed a wife and gave the following day, 31st of December for closure of application and SPECIFICALLY said their wedding will