NUC Releases New Ranking of Best Nigerian Universities – See Full List
The National University Commission has released its rankings for all Universities in Nigeria, both private and government owned, and the rankings show quite curious results…
According to the ranking, out of over hundred ranked university in Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria came out top, beating University of Lagos and Obafemi Awolowo University to second and third place respectively.At the 4th position is University Ibadan. The only non-federal university in the top ten ranking, is Covenant University, Ota, which also emerged as the best private university in the ranking on the 6th position in the national ranking.
Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo is the best ranked state university at 16th position. Other Universities at the top include: University of Ilorin at 5th, University of Nigeria, Nsukka at 7th, while University of Benin , University of Abuja and University of
Port Harcourt occupy the 8th, 9th, and 10th position respectively.
Sitting at the bottom of the leader are: Crescent University, Abeokuta at 108th, Rhema University Aba at 109, Wesley University of science and Technology, Ondo State at 110th and lastly Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa ranked 111th.
Meanwhile three universities were unranked. They are: Pan African University Lagos, Adamawa State University Mubi and Plateau State University.
Here is the full list of ranking:
1 Amadu Bello University, Zaria.
2 University of Lagos, Lagos
3 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
4 University of Ibadan
5 University of Ilorin Ilorin
6 Covenant University Ota
7 University of Nigeria Nsukka
8 University of Benin Ugbowo
9 University of Abuja Abuja
10 University of Port Harcourt Port Harcourt
11 Federal University of Technology,
Minna
12 Federal University of Technology,
Owerri Owerri
13 University of Agriculture , Abeokuta Abeokuta …
14 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Oye …
15 Usmanu Danfodio University
Sokoto
16 Lagos State University Ojo
17 Federal University of Technology,
Akure Akure
18 Babcock University Ilishan-Remo …
19 Bayero University Kano Kano
20 American University of Nigeria
Yola
21 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso …
22 Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti
23 University of Jos Jos
24 Landmark University Omu-Aran
25 Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka …
26 University of Uyo Uyo
27 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi
28 Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umuahia
29 Enugu State University of Science and Technology Enugu
30 Rivers State University of Science and Technology Port Harcourt
31 Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko …
32 Benue State University Makurdi
33 Redeemer’s University Mowe
34 Kwara State University Malete
35 Veritas University Abuja
36 Osun State University Oshogbo …
37 University of Agriculture, Makurdi Makurdi
38 Nasarawa State University Keffi
39 African University of Science and Technology Abuja
40 Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti Ado-Ekiti
41 University of Calabar Calabar
42 Kogi State University Anyigba
43 Tai Solarin University of
Education Ijebu-Ode …
44 Federal University, Dutsin-Ma Dutsin-Ma
45 Ebonyi State University Abakaliki
46 Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ndufu-Alike
47 University of Maiduguri Maiduguri
48 Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University
Katsina
49 Nile University of Nigeria Abuja
50 Bowen University Iwo
51 Al-Hikmah University Ilorin …
52 Delta State University, Abraka Abraka
53 Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island Yenagoa
54 Abia State University Uturu
55 Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma
56 Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola
57 Federal University, Otuoke Otuoke
58 Imo State University Owerri
59 Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye …
60 Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun
61 Kaduna State University Kaduna
62 Federal University, Lokoja Lokoja
63 Akwa Ibom State University Uyo
64 Benson Idahosa University Benin City
65 Paul University Awka
66 Federal University, Dutse Dutse
67 Ajayi Crowther University Oyo Town
68 Lead City University Ibadan
69 Bingham University Auta Balifi
70 Baze University Abuja
71 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai
72 Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Uli
73 Joseph Ayo Babalola University Ikeji-Arakeji
74 Madonna University Okija …
75 Crawford University Faith City …
76 Cross River University of Technology Calabar …
77 Caritas University Enugu
78 Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa
79 Bells University of Technology Ota
80 Igbinedion University Okada Okada …
81 Elizade University Ilara-Mokin
82 Achievers University, Owo Owo
83 Caleb University Imota
84 Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil
85 Federal University, Lafia Lafia
86 Sokoto State University Sokoto
87 Fountain University Oshogbo
88 Adeleke University Ede
89 Federal University, Kashere Kashere
90 Federal University, Wukari Wukari
91 University of Mkar Mkar
92 Oduduwa University Ile Ife
93 Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike
94 Taraba State University Jalingo
95 Obong University Obong Ntak
96 Yobe State University Damaturu
97 Renaissance University Enugu
98 Salem University Lokoja
99 Wellspring University Benin City
100 Al-Qalam University, Katsina Katsina
101 Novena University Ogume
102 Western Delta University Oghara
103 Gombe State University Gombe
104 Kwararafa University Wukari Wukari
105 Bauchi State University Gadau …
106 Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero
107 Tansian University Umunya …
108 Crescent University, Abeokuta Abeokuta
109 Rhema University Aba
110 Wesley University of Science and Technology Ondo City
111 Samuel Adegboyega University Ogwa
