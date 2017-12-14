An understanding boyfriend has revealed what it’s like to date one of the world’s biggest p0rn stars.

Mike Adkins, 32, has been dating Allie Haze for the last four years after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Thirty-year-old Allie is the star of a string of famous adult-movies – including Star Wars XXX: A P0rn Parody where she plays a more sexually adventurous version of Princess Leia.

Despite Allie’s controversial day job, Mike says he wasn’t intimidated the first time they had sex.

And, most surprisingly, he doesn’t feel jealous that Allie has $ex with other men – and women – every day.

Mike, who lives with Allie in Las Vegas, said: “I didn’t feel intimidated having $ex with a porn star.

“I really didn’t look at it that way. I just look at her as a person. But yeah, she is definitely the more adventurous of partners I’ve ever had.

“It doesn’t bother me that she’s with other men as far as work. If it was something where she was just like, “I’m going out Friday night, going to hook up with some people, that would 100% bother me.

“There are times that she has been offered to do certain movies or whatever and I am just not very comfortable.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a different job than being a receptionist or something, but at the end of the day you can’t base a relationship around each other’s career.

Mike was unaware of Allie’s chosen career when they first met, and although it came as quite a shock, he admits that he found it ‘pretty cool’.

Mike admits that he was nervous when he had to tell his mother about Allie’s profession not knowing how she would respond.

He said: “I called my mom and I left her a message and said, ‘Hey, I’ve actually been dating this girl and I’ve got to tell you something’.

“My mom called me back and I was like, ‘Yeah she’s a porn star’ and my mom said, ‘Oh my God! Thank God! I thought you were going to tell me she was pregnant’.

Allie has to get tested for potential STI’s every 14 days.

She often gets recognised for her work when she’s out and about a part of her job that she mostly enjoys.

She said: “Being recognised in public is kind of hit and miss which is nice.

“As far as my work schedule goes, I mean it’s changed. I’m eight years in the business now, going on nine, and it’s a career so you take it in stages.

Allie has always preferred to date people outside of the porn industry, confessing that most of the public are unaware of her story and how she was in fact married to a preacher in her past.

“As far as other guys that I’ve dated in the past, I’ve had an interesting run of men to say the least,” she said.

“I’ve always dated outside the business. I’ve always dated “civilians”, but definitely the other ones had interesting life choices.

Mike is definitely more grounded. I love Mike so much, I can’t even express how I feel about him. I am one crazy person. I am a lot to handle and I’m very grateful to have him by my side.”

Mike added:”I love Allie very much, to the moon and back.”

