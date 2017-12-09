Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), gunned down a serial armed robber, kidnapper and notorious cultist after heavy shoot-out in Rivers state,Nigeria.

The alleged hoodlum who was reportedly nabbed with five loaded Ak47 magazines and a riffle including an asoorted charm – had his corpse displayed after being killed by the security operatives in gun battle.

