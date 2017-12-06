The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said it was time for the President Moammed Buhari’s administration to move on and forget about criticising past administration..

Amaechi, who stated this in Abuja while receiving report in the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Finalization ‎of the Draft National Transport Policy, said his ministry will continue to ensure that the yearly budget is maximised to benefit the common man..

The minister, who made reference to development in countries like Singapore, also noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it was time to move away from blame games and regretting what the past administration could not do and start thinking of how to leave a lasting legacy for the future.

On the proposed new National Transport Policy, the minister said ‎there should be provisions for smart and intelligent transport systems as we have in developed world.

Also speaking, the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the Finalization ‎of the Draft National Transport Policy‎, Mfon Ekong Usoro said “the processes adopted for the development of the National Transport Policy document from commencement were basically, the identification of the relevant issues and massive consultation with stakeholders which included policy makers, implementation agencies and private sector interest groups.

Building on this foundation, the approach adopted by the 2014 Technical Committee on Draft NTP was to transform the document into an integrated transport policy with emphasis on integrated planning and management of inter-modal and multimodal transport systems and, very importantly, the promotion of transport as a shared responsibility between Government, industry and private stakeholders.

“The 2014 Technical Committee conducted further research on precedents ‘of transport policies developed by both emerging and developed economies including India, Australia, South Africa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, United Kingdom, European Union, China, and IMO Guide on Maritime Policy etc. Consequently, significant improvements in content and format were introduced.

Among the significant innovations was an overhaul of the document from a review and reproduction of statutory roles of agencies under the ministry of transport to global policy initiatives on each of the transport modes and cross-cutting issues, and policy implementation arrangements and strategic action plan.”

She further noted that the new draft NTP provides for integrated transport system, governance and implementation strategies.

Leadershipng

