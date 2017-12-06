A teen who claimed she had ’50 surgeries’ to make her look like Angelina Jolie has admitted it was all a lie.

Sahar Tabar came clean after photo experts accused her of creating the pictures with photoshop, after spotting blurring in the background of her pictures.The 19-year-old explained that she created the “corpse bride” look through Photoshop and makeup effects.

She told Sputnik : “Now I can see that I have something in common with (Angelina Jolie), but I amuse myself, and to look like someone is not my goal.

“Over time I post a photo, I make my face more fun and funny, it is a form of self-expression, a kind of art,” she continued. “My fans know that this is not my real face.”

Showcasing skeletal cheeks and a pointy nose, in one photo she covered her brown eyes with shocking white contacts, as she pouts her plumped-up lips for the camera. And now she says it’s all fake!

(Visited 8 times, 5 visits today)