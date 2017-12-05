Beyonce’s not one to get too attached to an email address.

Ed Sheeran, speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball explained the nuanced communications that led to his collaboration with her on the new track, Perfect.

‘I have an email address that I email … that actually changes every week’ to arrange a chat with Beyonce, the 26-year-old singer said. ‘So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it’s been in the works since May.‘It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.’

Sheeran said he was able to scale the digital gauntlet and catch up with the 36-year-old about the nascent single.

The Thinking Out Loud artist said that there were a few delays, as the pop icon gave birth to her twins Rumi and Sir this past June.

‘Obviously she had twins, and we finished it in September, so I’ve been holding onto it since then,’ he said.

The Castle on the Hill crooner praised Beyonce for her prescience in performance, as she nailed the single in a single take – ‘One take vocals,’ he said – and even added her creative two cents on the background instrumentals.

