Gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey yesterday posted a prayer on his Instagram page about not marrying an enemy in the name of a spouse.

For once in their failed marriage, the parents came together to fight against one goal, Which is Marrying an Enemy as a Spouse which Gospel Artiste Nathaniel Bassey shared via his Instagram page.And as many people rush to say Amen, Actress Tonto Dike and her ex-husband, Churchill typed ‘Amen’ in the comment section.

Tonto Dikeh and churchill has over the past months rocked the headlines due to the scandals that rocked their marriage.

Here is the prayer point and their response below:

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)