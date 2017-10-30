On Sunday, PSG star Neymar was back at FC Barcelona.

PSG smashed the world transfer record on the Brazilian. The Qatari-funded Ligue 1 powerhouse paid 222 million euros signing Neymar from the Camp Nou.

What’s clear is that Barcelona never saw Neymar’s exit coming.

The Catalans had to scramble around after the forward left finding a replacement. Attempts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho failed, while Ousmane Dembele joined from Borussia Dortmund,

It’s unclear why Neymar was back in Barcelona on Sunday.

But the Catalans seemed happy to see the Brazilian once again, as Barca broadcasted the reunion on social media.

Neymar also met up with Leo Messi and Luis Suarez on his return to the club.

