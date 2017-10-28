Those who take “issues of life” lightly, I pray you continue to enjoy the grace. This our world is deep.

As shared by Ubanme Udie…

“A family friend of mine has been unemployed for years now since graduating from the university with good grades. His life has been characterized by unprecedented disappointments and financial hardship.On Tuesday this week, he was invited to a vigil at a church in Benin city and according to him, in the course of the service, he was called out by the prophet and told that, his destiny is being monitored by enemies in his father’s house through an evil bird. He was told the resulting effect of the evil bird’s activities is his present struggles with life and disappointments.

Although shocked by this revelation, he was however told to do midnight prayers for 3 nights starting from Wednesday and the evil bird will manifest and he should endeavor to be alert and kill it.

Last night, he rounded up the 3 nights of midnight prayers and today, the unbelievable happened. Right there in his room he woke up to see a creature flying around with the windows and doors locked. He said he was initially scared but summoned up courage and reached out for a hanger in the wardrope with which he killed the evil bird according to the instruction of the prophet.

