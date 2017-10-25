Scholarship available in canada. The Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research (FGSR) is pleased to announce details about the 2018 University of Alberta Doctoral Recruitment Scholarships. Application Deadline for this scholarship is is 1st November, 2017 for students with a January 1, 2018 start date.There are no application form for this scholarship; eligible students are considered on the recommendation of the admitting department. Students cannot apply for this scholarship. The department completes the nomination form, attaches the required document(s) listed on the form and submits to the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research (FGSR) via email at grad.awards@ualberta.ca by the nomination deadline. The FGSR reviews the nominations for eligibility and completeness and forwards them to the Graduate Scholarship Committee for adjudication.

