Application for Honors and Presidential Scholarships are ongoing for those who wish to study at Valparaiso University, United States in 2018. The Honors scholarship is worth $17,000 – $19,000 while Presidential is worth $20,000 – $22,000 per year.

Valparaiso University is a selective, independent Lutheran institution in Valparaiso, Indiana, an hour’s drive from Chicago. Founded in 1859, Valpo offers a thorough grounding in the liberal arts as well as professional training and graduate study, helping students find their own paths to lifelong personal, spiritual, and professional growth.

Among other objectives, the Valparaiso University aims to lead the world in research and education. This scholarship is directed at prospective and new undergraduate students of the institution from international countries, including Africa.Presidential Scholarships:

Entering freshmen only. Award based upon highest combined subscore of the (ACT or SAT) and GPA.

Improved test scores or seventh-semester transcripts may be considered if received by Dec. 15.

Award amounts range from $20,000 – $22,000 per year.

All admitted freshmen students will have their files automatically reviewed for scholarship consideration. Students will be notified with the offer of admission if awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

Honors Scholarships

Entering freshmen only. Awarded based upon highest combined subscore of the (ACT or SAT) and GPA.

Improved test scores or seventh-semester transcripts may be considered if received by Dec. 15.

Award amounts range from $17,000 – $19,000 per year.

All admitted freshmen students will have their files automatically reviewed for scholarship consideration. Students will be notified of the offer of admission if awarded the Honors Scholarship. Deadline for all application is December 15, 2017. Apply online

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)