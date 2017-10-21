A 19-year-old who showed-off the luxurious apartment her Sugar Daddy rented for her, has advised ladies to hop on the movement and trust God’s plan.

A 19-year-old Twitter user identified simply as Ari (@vrixxo), who is based in Florida, USA, has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of her new luxurious apartment rented by her sugar daddy and advised other ladies to hop on the movement and trust God’s plan.

She shared the photos and wrote; “I’m 19, moved to FL w/ 18 months rent paid in advanced, thanks to my Sugar Daddy. Hop on the movement ladies #TrustGodsPlan.”

Here are photos of the apartment below;

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)