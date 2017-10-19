Recent Posts
Meet The 15-Year-Old Who Scored 9 A1s In WAEC And 305 In JAMB
A 15-year-old Nigerian student has blown minds away after she got 9 A1s in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.
Ikeoluwa Abioye, a native of Irepodun in Osun State further proceeded to score 305 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.She was recently honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos.
At the event, she revealed that she would love to pursue her tertiary education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering if sponsored.
