Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 survival tips for long flights
5 Survival Tips For Long Flights
Long flights can really be stressful, especially because you basically have remained in the same spot for hours until the flight is over. There are, however, some helpful survival tips to help offset some of the stressful and draining effects of long flights. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 survival tips for long flights.
Rest Well Before Boarding the Plane
If you’re going to have a long flight, it is best to rest well beforehand. Don’t make the mistake of thinking you’ll be able to have needed rest during the flight because airplane seats can get really uncomfortable on long flights. Some might think it might be best to get on a ‘long-haul flight’ extremely tired so they can sleep through the flight, but they find out, to their dismay, that many unforeseen circumstances interfere with this plan.
Secure Your Belongings
Some shifty and unscrupulous passengers actually wait for you to fall asleep to make a move on your luggage. It is therefore best to secure your belongings well (especially the valuable ones) by keeping them deep inside a properly zipped bag (so it will be hard for the items to be pick-pocketed without you noticing) and by keeping items like passports, credit cards and cash in a money belt under your clothes.
Get Sleep Aids
Invest in a good travel pillow to relieve some pressure off your neck when trying to sleep on an airplane. You can also get a sleep mask and a pair of earplugs to block out every disturbance and garner a better quality of sleep for yourself. These little luxuries can really transform your air travel and make long flights less tedious. In addition, try to avoid taking sleeping pills on long flights because they’ll really just leave you feeling ‘fuzzy’ and slow when you land.
Move Around The Plane
Try to avoid sitting on the same spot throughout the journey. Even if you don’t have an urge to use the toilet all through the flight, move around on the plane to help stretch your legs and other parts of your body. You should also move around (mainly by walking on the aisle and doing some light stretches) to keep circulation flowing in your legs and to avoid deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Moving around can also make it easier for you to fall asleep on the plane and have some healthy rest.
Avoid Taking Alcohol or Caffeine-Heavy Beverages Before/During the Flight
The chances of becoming dehydrated on long flights is high, and alcohol and caffeine-heavy beverages only make it worse. They increase effects of jet lag on your body and increases your jet lag recovery time. Your body functions better when it’s hydrated, so you should drink lots of water rather than alcohol or caffeine-heavy beverages, to help you offset the effects of jet lag.
