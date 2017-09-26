5 Survival Tips For Long Flights

Long flights can really be stressful, especially because you basically have remained in the same spot for hours until the flight is over. There are, however, some helpful survival tips to help offset some of the stressful and draining effects of long flights. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 survival tips for long flights.

Rest Well Before Boarding the Plane

If you’re going to have a long flight, it is best to rest well beforehand. Don’t make the mistake of thinking you’ll be able to have needed rest during the flight because airplane seats can get really uncomfortable on long flights. Some might think it might be best to get on a ‘long-haul flight’ extremely tired so they can sleep through the flight, but they find out, to their dismay, that many unforeseen circumstances interfere with this plan.

Secure Your Belongings

Some shifty and unscrupulous passengers actually wait for you to fall asleep to make a move on your luggage. It is therefore best to secure your belongings well (especially the valuable ones) by keeping them deep inside a properly zipped bag (so it will be hard for the items to be pick-pocketed without you noticing) and by keeping items like passports, credit cards and cash in a money belt under your clothes.

Get Sleep Aids

Invest in a good travel pillow to relieve some pressure off your neck when trying to sleep on an airplane. You can also get a sleep mask and a pair of earplugs to block out every disturbance and garner a better quality of sleep for yourself. These little luxuries can really transform your air travel and make long flights less tedious. In addition, try to avoid taking sleeping pills on long flights because they’ll really just leave you feeling ‘fuzzy’ and slow when you land.

Move Around The Plane

Try to avoid sitting on the same spot throughout the journey. Even if you don’t have an urge to use the toilet all through the flight, move around on the plane to help stretch your legs and other parts of your body. You should also move around (mainly by walking on the aisle and doing some light stretches) to keep circulation flowing in your legs and to avoid deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Moving around can also make it easier for you to fall asleep on the plane and have some healthy rest.

Avoid Taking Alcohol or Caffeine-Heavy Beverages Before/During the Flight

The chances of becoming dehydrated on long flights is high, and alcohol and caffeine-heavy beverages only make it worse. They increase effects of jet lag on your body and increases your jet lag recovery time. Your body functions better when it’s hydrated, so you should drink lots of water rather than alcohol or caffeine-heavy beverages, to help you offset the effects of jet lag.

